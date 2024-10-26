عربي


Ministry Of Finance Participates In Joint Reception Of Qatari Banks In Washington

10/26/2024 2:01:02 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Finance participated in the joint reception organized by Qatari banks, on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World bank Group, taking place in Washington, DC, from October 21 to 26.
The event brought together CEOs and senior executives from leading banks and financial institutions, fostering an opportunity for meaningful exchanges and multilateral discussions on economic matters among high-level banking officials and decision-makers.

