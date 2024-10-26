QCB Governor Meets Federal Reserve Chair
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Governor of the Qatar Central bank sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud al-Thani recently met with Jerome Powell, the Chair of the US federal Reserve, on the sidelines of the 2024 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) held in Washington, DC. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries in the financial and banking sectors and explored ways to enhance collaboration.
