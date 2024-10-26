Focus On Contesting Election Instead Of Making Accusations, Congress Leader Suresh Urges Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) Ramanagara (Karnataka), Oct 26 (IANS) leader D.K. Suresh on Saturday urged JD-S leader and Union H.D. Kumaraswamy to focus on contesting the election instead of only making accusations.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Suresh, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and who has purportedly taken up the responsibility of ensuring the victory of the Congress candidate in Channapatna constituency, said: "Without even basic knowledge, Kumaraswamy has become a Union Minister; he should stop making accusations and focus on the election instead."

About Kumaraswamy's allegation that buses used to bring people for his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy's nomination process were seized by police and a case slapped against them, he said: "Kumaraswamy has contested many elections and is well aware of the election code of conduct. Everyone knows their role and responsibilities under the code. If there is a violation, it is a matter for the election authorities. It does not concern us."

"Kumaraswamy has developed a habit of making accusations and blaming Congress every day. If he brought people in buses, he should have accounted for it and obtained permission; if he lacks this basic knowledge, how can he be a Union Minister? He should first understand the Constitution. What does the issue with the buses have to do with us?" he asked.

On the accusation that Congress doesn't have a candidate and thus“hijacked” former BJP MLC C.P. Yogeshwara, Suresh said: "Yogeshwara has contested elections nine times and served as MLA five times. You (Kumaraswamy) schemed to send Yogeshwara out to position your son in the election. Don't blame Congress now after you pushed him out."

Asked about statements alleging conspiracies to defeat Congress candidates, he replied: "The conspiracy makers are in the BJP. Should we say that conspiracies are being planned in former CM B.S. Yediyurappa's home? Why did they go to his house if not to conspire? This is all part of the political process. They are doing their work, and we are doing ours. You (Kumaraswamy) toured around for your son's entry into politics and have now fielded him in the election. We are fighting our battle."

On whether there is any dissatisfaction in the constituency, he replied: "There is no dissatisfaction among us. We are all working together in unity. Whoever the party nominates, they represent us all. Even now, we are saying the same thing. Here, the candidate is not Yogeshwara; it is Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar himself. So, vote for Congress."

Asked if he is taking complete responsibility, he maintained: "We are all contesting the election under the leadership of district in-charge minister Ramalinga Reddy."