Gaza Hospitals Receive 77 Martyrs Over Past 48 Hours -- Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Hospitals in Gaza Strip received bodies of 77 martyrs over the past 48 hours, the local authorities declared on Saturday.

In addition to the deaths, up to 289 wounded Gazans were admitted at the hospitals during the same period, they said, adding that scores of people, presumably dead, had been buried under the heaps of rubble resulting from the Israeli heavy bombardment on the residential regions.

The statistics do not include latest reports about casualties in the north of the enclave due to poor communications with the medical facilities in this region.

Total casualties of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the strip, launched on October 8 last year, reached 42,924 martyrs and 100,833 injured.

The Israeli occupation had launched a wide-scale offensive on the strip in retaliation for an attack on Israeli settlements near the enclave on October 7.

Gaza has been heavily bombarded with all types of weapons, tanks and aircraft, with some two million Gazans suffering from various hardships, terror and poor living resources. Much of the residential regions have been devastated due to the recurring attacks. (end)

