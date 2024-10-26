Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region: Man's Body Recovered From Rubble In Radkove Village
10/26/2024 9:11:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Radkove, Kharkiv region, rescuers unblocked the body of a 65-year-old man who died when an enemy shell struck a private house.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Rescuers recovered the body of a dead 65-year-old man from the rubble of a private house in the village of Radkove, Chuhuiv district,” the post says.
It is noted that another local resident suffered an acute stress reaction.
As reported, in the Kharkiv region, Russian occupiers struck three settlements on 26 October, damaging residential buildings. In particular, at around 11:40, Russians shelled the village of Radkove in the Chuhuiv district, where an enemy munition hit a house.
