Hezbollah takes responsibility for drone assault on Netanyahu`s house

(MENAFN) Hezbollah, the Lebanese paramilitary group, has claimed full responsibility for a drone attack on the residence of Israeli Prime in the coastal town of Caesarea. The attack, which occurred on Saturday, involved three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) flying towards the location. While the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted two of the drones, a third managed to reach its target and detonated its explosives. Fortunately, both Netanyahu and his wife were not present at the time of the incident.



In a statement released on Tuesday, Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif emphasized the group's "complete and exclusive responsibility" for what they termed the "Caesarea operation." He further asserted that Hezbollah would not engage in negotiations with Israel as long as the IDF's military operations continue in both Gaza and Lebanon. Afif issued a stark warning to Netanyahu, suggesting that this would not be the last attempt on his life: “If we did not reach you this time, then we will reach you the next time.”



The phrase "exclusive responsibility" used by Afif has sparked interpretations that Hezbollah aims to distance itself from Iran, which is often seen as a backer of the group. Tehran has already made statements clarifying that the attack was solely the work of Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon.



Following the drone strike, Netanyahu responded with a vow that both Iran and its affiliates would "pay a heavy price" for their actions against him. This comes in the context of heightened tensions, as the Israeli leader has previously pledged retribution for an Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israeli military positions earlier this month. Reports from ABC News indicate that Netanyahu has already approved a list of potential Iranian targets in retaliation.



Leaked intelligence from the United States suggests that the IDF has been preparing for a possible offensive, including air-launched ballistic missile strikes and practicing mid-air refueling, to ensure readiness for future engagements.

