Kuwaiti Official: Israeli Attacks Make Gaza Largest Tragedy In Modern History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupations on Palestinian people made the Gaza Strip one of the largest tragedies in modern history, said a Kuwaiti official.

Delivering a speech of Kuwait permanent mission to the UN before the first Commission on Disarmament and International Security, Kuwaiti attachأ© Ali Al-Qallaf said Israeli violations surpassed the humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He referred to atrocities committed by Israeli occupation that left the largest number of children with amputation and targeted the tents of the displaced persons.

He expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation of Israeli occupation traditional weapons used systematically against unarmed people in Palestine and Lebanon, saying the ongoing escalation is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter and the Security Council resolutions.

The diplomatic attachأ© also voiced Kuwait's denunciation of remarks by some Israeli occupation officials regarding distributing weapons to civilians that incites further bloodshed and undermines the international community efforts to achieve stability in the Middle East region.

Kuwait reiterated the necessity of implementing the Conventional Arms Trade Treaty to take into account the principles of the United Nations Charter, most notably respect for the sovereign right of states to secure their national defenses, Al-Qallaf said.

Kuwait underlined the significance of achieving balance between responsibilities upon countries exporting weapons and consumers, he said.

He further stressed the importance of the UN program combating illicit trade in small arms and light weapons.

He said the program plays a decisive role in building confidence and enhancing international cooperation.

Al-Qallaf pointed to Kuwait's effective participation in international discussions related to illicit trade in small arms and light weapons.

He said Kuwait supports the relevant UN resolutions based of its commitment to the importance of concerted efforts to combat illicit trade in these weapons.

Al-Qallaf affirmed Kuwait's readiness to partake in joint international efforts provided compliance with the UN Charter and giving rights to countries to have legal defensive potential.

He finally expressed hope that the UN National Assembly session would lead to tangible outcomes to achieve international peace and security. (end)

