IT Ministry Issues Advisory On Hoax Calls, Seeks Assistance From Meta And X Amid Barrage Of Bomb Threats
10/26/2024 9:00:18 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) IT Ministry issues advisory on hoax calls, seeks assistance from social media platforms. The ministry has reached out to platforms like X, Meta, and others for support in addressing the issue.
More to come...
