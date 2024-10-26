Ramaphosa strongly advices BRICS associates to invest in African Industrialization

(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged BRICS nations to actively support Africa's industrialization initiatives, emphasizing the critical role of infrastructure development in this process. Speaking ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Ramaphosa highlighted the need for collaborative investments to fully harness the potential of the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA), which he identified as a key driver for trade, investment, and industrial growth across the continent.



In his remarks, Ramaphosa pointed out that the success of the ACFTA, established in 2018, hinges on significant investments in infrastructure. He underscored that the ACFTA represents a vast free trade zone covering most of Africa, comprising 43 member states and 11 additional signatories. It stands out as the largest free trade area in terms of member count after the World Trade Organization and boasts a population of approximately 1.3 billion people across the continent.



The South African leader specifically invited BRICS countries to collaborate with African nations in developing essential infrastructure, including roads, ports, railways, energy systems, and telecommunications networks. These developments are crucial for enabling Africa to industrialize effectively and enhance its presence in global trade.



Ramaphosa asserted that while Africa possesses tremendous growth potential, realizing this potential requires strategic investments. He also emphasized the importance of providing focused support for small businesses and enterprises owned by women, highlighting the continent's youthful, digitally connected, and increasingly urbanized population. “Investment in skills development is growing,” he added, reinforcing the idea that nurturing local talent is vital for sustainable economic progress.

