Gwinnett NAACP Youth Council Urges Community Participation In 2024 Voter Drive And Transportation SPLOST Initiative

Gwinnett NAACP Youth Council leads Voter Drive for 2024 election, urging support for Transit SPLOST to reduce traffic, expand transit, and enhance our future.

- Gwinnett County District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Gwinnett County NAACP Youth Council is mobilizing the community to participate in its Voter Drive for the November 5, 2024, election. The Youth Council is working hard to inform and encourage every eligible Gwinnett County voter to make their voice heard on the Transportation SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) Initiative, a pivotal issue that promises to bring long-lasting improvements to Gwinnett County's transit system. The referendum, which will be the last item on the ballot, seeks to fund a 30-year plan that includes reducing traffic congestion, expanding door-to-door transportation services, and creating direct transit connections to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Youth Council stresses the importance of voting in this election, noting that decisions made now will shape the future of Gwinnett's transportation infrastructure and affect generations to come.

“Gwinnett County has always been defined by the strength of its communities and the power of our collective voices. It's more important than ever that we engage in the civic process and make informed decisions that will shape the county for generations to come,” said Gwinnett County District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden.“The Gwinnett NAACP Youth Council's efforts to get out the vote are a testament to the impact of youth leadership and the importance of participation in our democracy. I encourage everyone to get involved, stay informed and exercise their right to vote this November.”

Youth-Led Efforts to Drive Voter Engagement

In addition to advocating for the SPLOST initiative, the Youth Council is actively engaging in voter outreach by organizing family-friendly voter education events and distributing flyers to increase voter turnout. Through these efforts, they are making sure that every voter understands the transformative impact this initiative can have on the county's future.

Alannah Atkins, President of the Youth Council, highlighted the significance of voting:

"Being a part of the Youth Council has shown me just how powerful our voices can be. The SPLOST referendum is an opportunity to move Gwinnett towards a better, more sustainable future. Better transportation gives everyone in Gwinnett County more freedom and flexibility as well as a step towards improving climate change. We need everyone to come out and vote!"

Her father, Quixote Atkins, Youth Advisor, added:

"The ability to take a direct bus to the airport will save so much time and money for families like mine. Ride-share options can be expensive and just getting to MARTA from most areas in Gwinnett can be difficult, especially for longer trips. With this new service, we'll have an affordable and convenient option. The door-to-door transportation will also help everyone, particularly our seniors and those with limited mobility."

Transit Impact

“Gwinnett County's Transit Plan is a bold step toward creating a more connected county to live, work and thrive, through efficient and sustainable mobility options,” said Gwinnett Capital Transit Director China Thomas.“We listened carefully to our community's needs and developed a strategy that balances innovation with practicality. The plan proposes expanding microtransit services to 100% of the county and introducing a new Airport Ride service to Hartsfield-Jackson, which can help boost Gwinnett's economic development by creating connections to international markets. We are addressing today's challenges while planning for tomorrow's opportunities.”

Federal Support and SPLOST Funding

The SPLOST initiative's passage will allow Gwinnett County to leverage federal resources, such as the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) 2024 funding of $1.1 billion for zero-emission bus programs and $390 million for bus facilities​.

This funding, combined with the 1% sales tax from the SPLOST, will enable Gwinnett to make significant transit improvements without placing additional burden on local property owners.

Family-Friendly Voter Engagement Events

The Gwinnett County NAACP Youth Council is hosting several voter engagement events leading up to the election, providing residents with the opportunity to learn more about the referendum. The events will also emphasize the importance of voter participation in shaping Gwinnett's future.

For more details about these and other events, visit:

About the 2024 Transportation SPLOST Referendum

The Transportation SPLOST initiative proposes long-term transit solutions, including:

* Direct lines to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

* Door-to-door microtransit services, providing 100% transit coverage across Gwinnett by 2033.

* Cleaner, zero-emission buses for sustainable commuting.

* Reduced traffic congestion and increased mobility options for all residents.

Voters will have the opportunity to support these initiatives by approving a 1% sales tax for the next 30 years, which will also help unlock federal funds to make these transit improvements a reality.

For more information on the referendum, visit Gwinnett County Transit Plan or GetGwinnettGoing

Reese Walker

Gwinnett County NAACP Youth Council

Get Gwinnett Going

