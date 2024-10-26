Qatar Condemns In The Strongest Terms Israeli Occupation's Storming Of Kamal Adwan Hospital In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli forces' storming of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, arresting medical staff and a number of patients and wounded, detaining women without water or food, destroying ambulances and targeting electricity generators, and considered it a heinous crime against defenseless civilians and a flagrant violation of the provisions of international humanitarian law.

In a statement on Saturday, the of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Israeli attacks on civilian sites, including the storming and besieging of hospitals, represent a dangerous escalation in the ongoing confrontations and could have dire consequences on the security and stability of the region.

The ministry urged the international community to fulfill its responsibilities and provide protection for dozens of children, patients, injured individuals, and medical personnel who are being held by the Israeli occupation authorities inside the hospital.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.