Two People Killed, One Injured Due To Russian Shelling In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of October 26, Russian in Kherson region have killed two people in Kindiyka and Bilozerka. A man in Kherson was seriously injured.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegra , as per Ukrinform.

"At around 00:40 on October 26, the Russian forces dropped an explosive from a drone in Kindiyka, resulting in fatal injuries to a man. At around 2:40, Bilozerka was shelled. A woman's body was recovered from under the rubble of a ruined house," the statement reads.

Also, the Russian forces shelled Kherson overnight. A man who was inside his home during the attack was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Chief of Kherson's military administration Roman Mrochko shared images of the aftermath of the attack on the regional center.

"Last night, the invaders destroyed an elderly couple's home in Kherson's Korabelnyi district. Their son was trapped under the rubble and has been hospitalized. The elderly woman and her bedridden husband were also taken to the hospital," Mrochko stated.

He noted that Kherson municipal territory was shelled ten times by Russian occupying forces from 6:00 on October 25 to 6:00 on October 26. Strikes occurred in Kherson, Komyshany, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, and Sadove. The shelling damaged five private houses, an apartment building, a utility structure, and a car. One person was killed, and three others sustained injuries of varying severity, all receiving necessary medical care.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that today, a resident of Zolota Balka sought medical help for injuries sustained during Russian shelling on October 21. The 73-year-old woman was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and back wounds, and doctors are providing her with the necessary care.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in Kherson region on October 25, three people were killed and seven wounded, including a child, due to Russian attacks.