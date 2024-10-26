Dhanteras 2024: City-Specific Dhantrayodashi Muhurat For Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, And More

Dhanteras is not just about worship; it's a day filled with traditions that pave the way for prosperity and wellness. People across the country engage in the time-honoured custom of purchasing gold and silver items, utensils, and even brooms-each symbolising wealth and cleanliness.

The act of buying these items is believed to invite fortune into homes, making it an essential ritual during this festive season.

So, why is Dhanteras so important? This festival signifies the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity. Additionally, worshipping Lord Kuber alongside Maa Lakshmi underscores the dual importance of health and wealth.

Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, which typically falls between October and November. This year's festivities kick off on Tuesday, October 29.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat - 7:00 PM to 8:49 PM

The puja muhurat will last for an hour and 50 minutes.

Yama Deepam falls on Tuesday, October 29.

Pradosh Kaal - 6:12 pm to 8:53 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 7:00 pm to 8:49 pm

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 1:01 am on October 29

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 3:45 am on October 30

As the date approaches, devotees should also keep an eye out for specific shubh muhurat timings and city-wise puja timings to maximise the auspiciousness of their rituals.

Each region may have different timings based on local traditions, making it essential for devotees to stay informed.

As per Drik Panchang, here's the city-wise Dhantrayodashi muhurat for October 29: