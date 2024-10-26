Three Killed, Seven Injured In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people were killed and seven others, including a child, were wounded in Russian strikes on the Kherson region on October 25.

The head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tomyna Balka, Stepanivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Sofiyivka, Stanislav, Pervomaiske, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Novovorontsovka, Havrylivka and Burhunka came under enemy fire and air strikes.

Russian hit the post office, and residential areas in towns and villages, including a multi-storey building and 17 private houses. Outbuildings and cars were damaged too.

Russian drone attack on: Teenage girl killed, injury toll grows to six

Three people were killed and seven others, including one child, were injured, as a result of the Russian aggression, Prokudin said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone near the village of Tomyna Balka in the Kherson region on October 25.

