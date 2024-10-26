Russia Must Be Held To Account: Brink Responds To Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink responded on Saturday to the overnight Russian drone attack on Kyiv, which caused a fire in a residential high-rise.

Brink noted that Russia launches drones and missiles at Ukraine every night, often targeting civilian sites.

“Tonight, as a result of Russia's attack, a residential high-rise building in Kyiv is on fire. Russia must be held to account,” wrote the Ambassador.

As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and the surrounding region on the night of October 25-26 due to the threat of drones.

In the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv, a strike drone hit a residential building, causing a fire and damaging apartments on the 17th, 18th, and 19th floors.

Later, it was reported that the Russian drone strike on a high-rise residential building in Kyiv resulted in the death of a girl born in 2009, five people were injured.