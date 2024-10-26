Russians Attacking Daily Toward Hrekivka, Luhansk Region Regional Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Luhansk region, the enemy daily in the direction of Hrekivka, attempting to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces from their positions.

According to Ukrinform, Artem Lysohor, Chief of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram .

“The enemy attacks daily in the direction of Hrekivka, trying to push the Defense Forces from their positions. Russians also conducted assault operations in the Serebrianskyi Forest. Our defenders are holding the enemy back,' the regional chief wrote.

1,inin

He noted that the invaders are constantly shelling the settlements, logistical routes, and Ukrainian military fortifications with artillery and drones.

As reported, on October 25, there were 192 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian troops on the frontlines, with the greatest enemy activity recorded in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.