Missile Strike On Dnipro: Three People Killed, Injury Toll Rises To 20

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of overnight missile strikes on Dnipro, the number of has risen to 20.

Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"There are already 20 injured in Dnipro including children: girls aged 8 and 16, and two boys aged 17," the message reads.

onto

The regional chief stressed that only civilian objects were damaged.

As previously reported, the enemy carried out three missile strikes on Dnipro, resulting in three deaths, including a child.































