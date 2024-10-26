Missile Strike On Dnipro: Three People Killed, Injury Toll Rises To 20
10/26/2024 5:10:47 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of overnight missile strikes on Dnipro, the number of injured has risen to 20.
Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"There are already 20 injured in Dnipro including children: girls aged 8 and 16, and two boys aged 17," the message reads.
The regional chief stressed that only civilian objects were damaged.
As previously reported, the enemy carried out three missile strikes on Dnipro, resulting in three deaths, including a child.
