KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 1.59 To USD 73.95 Pb
10/26/2024 5:08:38 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell by USD 1.59 during Friday's trading to hit USD 73.95 per barrel, compared with USD 75.54 pb the day before, Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Saturday.
Globally, brent crude futures rose by USD 1.67 to USD 76.05 pb and West Texas Intermediate also went up by USD 1.59 to USD 71.78 pb. (end)
