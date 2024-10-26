KPC: Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 1.59 To USD 73.95 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell by USD 1.59 during Friday's trading to hit USD 73.95 per barrel, compared with USD 75.54 pb the day before, Kuwait Corporation (KPC) said Saturday. Globally, crude futures rose by USD 1.67 to USD 76.05 pb and West Texas Intermediate also went up by USD 1.59 to USD 71.78 pb. (end) km

