AAP Alleges 'Conspiracy' To Kill Kejriwal
Date
10/26/2024 5:07:20 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged a“deep conspiracy” to eliminate its convener Arvind Kejriwal and warned that the BJP will be responsible if anything happens to him.
AAP leaders on Friday claimed Kejriwal was attacked by“BJP goons” during his 'padyatra' campaign in west Delhi's Vikaspuri.
ADVERTISEMENT
In a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh charged,“Police complicity in the incident clearly shows a deep conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become an enemy of his life.”
ADVERTISEMENT
No immediate reaction was available from the police or the BJP over Singh's allegations.
The AAP leader, however, said that despite the Vikaspuri incident, Kejriwal will continue to undertake 'padyatra' campaign as per the schedule.
Read Also
AAP Seeks Ministerial Berth In J&K; NC Says 'CM's Prerogative'
Video: Delhi Ex-CM Kejriwal's Advise To Omar Abdullah
When asked why the AAP has not filed any complaint in the incident, Singh said that the incident wouldn't have happened if the police were“impartial” and its officers did not do anything to stop the group of attackers who, he said, belonged to the BJP's youth wing.
The police can take cognisance of the incident and conduct its probe, he said, adding that the AAP is taking legal opinion for further action in the matter.
The AAP MP alleged that BJP leaders are supporting Kejriwal's“attackers”
BJP leaders have rubbished the AAP's claim, saying he was facing protests by locals over the supply of dirty water to their homes.
Singh asserted that Kejriwal will“neither stop nor bow down” and continue to fight for the people of Delhi. He said if anything happens to Kejriwal then BJP will be responsible for it.
Even if Kejriwal gets a scratch, Delhi's people will take revenge on the BJP, he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN26102024000215011059ID1108820244
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.