(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Argentine has taken a bold step towards fairness and efficiency in public service. On Friday, President Javier Milei signed a decree that puts an end to hereditary positions in state jobs. This move marks a significant shift in the country's employment practices.



Manuel Adorni, the presidential spokesperson, announced this change during a press at the Government House . He emphasized that the Milei administration is committed to eliminating what they see as an unfair perk of the old system. This decision aims to create a more equitable job in the public sector.



Previously, some government agencies had rules allowing family members to inherit jobs when an employee passed away. These included key institutions like the tax office, Central Bank, social security administration, and National Bank. Adorni described these practices as "blood privileges" that were common in various state organizations, especially at the provincial level.







The spokesperson highlighted the need for change in how provinces manage their workforce. He pointed out that some regions have up to 80% of their employment in the public sector. This imbalance, according to Adorni, hinders private sector growth and leads to inefficient public spending.

Argentina Ends Nepotism in Public Sector: A New Era of Merit-Based Hiring

In light of these changes, the federal government is encouraging all 24 provinces to follow suit. They are calling for a path towards fiscal balance and more efficient spending. Adorni acknowledged that some provinces are closer to this goal than others.



This decree represents a fundamental shift in how public sector jobs are filled in Argentina. The government aims to create a system based on individual merit and effort rather than family connections. Adorni stressed that in this new Argentina, no one has "blue blood" or special privileges.



By ending hereditary positions, the Argentine government hopes to create a more dynamic and fair public sector. This move aligns with President Milei's vision of a more efficient and merit-based government. It marks a significant step towards modernizing Argentina's public administration and promoting equal opportunities for all citizens.

