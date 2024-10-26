(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has reported a successful fiscal year 2024, showcasing its resilience in the face of climate challenges.



The canal's total revenue reached 4.986 billion balboas, equivalent to US dollars, surpassing expectations and previous year's figures. The balboa is one of Panama's two official currencies, pegged to the U.S. dollar.



This achievement comes despite a 21% reduction in high-draft transits due to severe drought conditions. The AC implemented strategic measures to maintain operational sustainability, including the introduction of a Freshwater Charge and improved water usage optimization.



Víctor Vial, Vice President of Finance, highlighted the canal's steady growth. He noted a 1% increase in revenue this year, projecting a total rise of 1.8 billion balboas over five years. This growth underscores the route's reliability during challenging times.



The ACP's financial strategies have yielded impressive results. Net profit has surged by 131% in the past five years, reaching 3.453 billion balboas in fiscal year 2024. The canal's equity has also grown by 5 billion balboas, closing at 16.116 billion.







Ricaurte Vásquez, the Canal Administrator, praised the ACP workforce for their efforts in overcoming climate adversities. He emphasized the importance of environmental initiatives in ensuring the canal's future sustainability and operational resilience.



Looking ahead, the ACP projects a significant increase in high-draft transits for fiscal year 2025. They anticipate 12,582 vessel transits and 520 million tons transported, potentially generating revenue of 5.624 billion balboas ($1.004 billion).



These projections reinforce the Panama Canal's crucial role in global maritime trade. The canal continues to adapt and thrive, balancing financial growth with environmental responsibility in an ever-changing climate landscape.



Panama Canal Revenue Rises to $4.99 Billion Despite Drought Challenges

