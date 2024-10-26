Saturday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Saturday, October 26, include the highly anticipated real madrid vs Barcelona match in the Spanish Championship.
Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the Brazilian Championship and the Premier League.
Here are the schedules and where to watch today's football games live:
German Championship (Second Division)
3:00 AM - Karlsruher vs Hertha Berlin - Onefootball
3:00 AM - Schalke 04 vs Greuther Furth - Onefootball
3:00 AM - Elversberg vs Hamburg - Onefootball
10:30 AM - Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Kaiserslautern - Onefootball
English Championship (Second Division)
3:30 AM - Coventry City vs Luton Town - Disney+
Spanish Championship
4:00 AM - Real Valladolid vs Villarreal - ESPN and Disney+
6:15 AM - Rayo Vallecano vs Alavés - Disney+
8:30 AM - Las Palmas vs Girona - Disney+
11:00 AM - Real Madrid vs Barcelona - Disney+
Italian Championship
5:00 AM - Napoli vs Lecce - ESPN 4 and Disney+
8:30 AM - Bologna vs Milan - ESPN 4 and Disney+
10:45 AM - Atalanta vs Hellas Verona - ESPN 2 and Disney+
German Championship
5:30 AM - Stuttgart vs Holsten Kiel - Onefootball
5:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs Freiburg - Onefootball
5:30 AM - Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund - CazéTV and Onefootball
5:30 AM - St. Pauli vs Wolfsburg - Onefootball
8:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen - Sportv, CazéTV and Onefootball
Premier League
6:00 AM - Manchester City vs Southampton - ESPN and Disney+
6:00 AM - Aston Villa vs Bournemouth - ESPN 3 and Disney+
6:00 AM - Brighton vs Wolves - Disney+
6:00 AM - Brentford vs Ipswich - Disney+
8:30 AM - Everton vs Fulham - ESPN and Disney+
Brazilian Championship
11:30 AM - Palmeiras vs Fortaleza - Globo and Premiere
11:30 AM - Flamengo vs Juventude - Globo and Premiere
11:30 AM - Grêmio vs Atlético-GO - Globo and Premiere
11:30 AM - Vitória vs Fluminense - Premiere
1:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Cruzeiro - CazéTV and Rede Furacão
2:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs Internacional - Premiere
2:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Botafogo - Premiere
4:00 PM - Criciúma vs São Paulo - Sportv and Premiere
International Women's Friendly
1:30 PM - Brazil women vs Colombia women - Sportv
