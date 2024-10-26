عربي


Saturday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


10/26/2024 5:00:14 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Saturday, October 26, include the highly anticipated real madrid vs Barcelona match in the Spanish Championship.

Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the Brazilian Championship and the Premier League.

Here are the schedules and where to watch today's football games live:
German Championship (Second Division)


  • 3:00 AM - Karlsruher vs Hertha Berlin - Onefootball
  • 3:00 AM - Schalke 04 vs Greuther Furth - Onefootball
  • 3:00 AM - Elversberg vs Hamburg - Onefootball
  • 10:30 AM - Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Kaiserslautern - Onefootball

English Championship (Second Division)

  • 3:30 AM - Coventry City vs Luton Town - Disney+


Spanish Championship

  • 4:00 AM - Real Valladolid vs Villarreal - ESPN and Disney+
  • 6:15 AM - Rayo Vallecano vs Alavés - Disney+
  • 8:30 AM - Las Palmas vs Girona - Disney+
  • 11:00 AM - Real Madrid vs Barcelona - Disney+

Italian Championship

  • 5:00 AM - Napoli vs Lecce - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 8:30 AM - Bologna vs Milan - ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 10:45 AM - Atalanta vs Hellas Verona - ESPN 2 and Disney+

German Championship

  • 5:30 AM - Stuttgart vs Holsten Kiel - Onefootball
  • 5:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs Freiburg - Onefootball
  • 5:30 AM - Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund - CazéTV and Onefootball
  • 5:30 AM - St. Pauli vs Wolfsburg - Onefootball
  • 8:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen - Sportv, CazéTV and Onefootball

Premier League

  • 6:00 AM - Manchester City vs Southampton - ESPN and Disney+
  • 6:00 AM - Aston Villa vs Bournemouth - ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 6:00 AM - Brighton vs Wolves - Disney+
  • 6:00 AM - Brentford vs Ipswich - Disney+
  • 8:30 AM - Everton vs Fulham - ESPN and Disney+

Brazilian Championship

  • 11:30 AM - Palmeiras vs Fortaleza - Globo and Premiere
  • 11:30 AM - Flamengo vs Juventude - Globo and Premiere
  • 11:30 AM - Grêmio vs Atlético-GO - Globo and Premiere
  • 11:30 AM - Vitória vs Fluminense - Premiere
  • 1:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Cruzeiro - CazéTV and Rede Furacão
  • 2:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs Internacional - Premiere
  • 2:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Botafogo - Premiere
  • 4:00 PM - Criciúma vs São Paulo - Sportv and Premiere

International Women's Friendly

  • 1:30 PM - Brazil women vs Colombia women - Sportv

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona live

  • The Real Madrid vs Barcelona game will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 11:00 AM.

What time is the Palmeiras vs Fortaleza game?

  • The Palmeiras vs Fortaleza game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere at 11:30 AM.

Which football games will be broadcast live today?
Globo

  • 11:30 AM - Palmeiras vs Fortaleza - Brazilian Championship
  • 11:30 AM - Flamengo vs Juventude - Brazilian Championship
  • 11:30 AM - Grêmio vs Atlético-GO - Brazilian Championship

ESPN

  • 4:00 AM - Real Valladolid vs Villarreal - Spanish Championship
  • 6:00 AM - Manchester City vs Southampton - Premier League
  • 8:30 AM - Everton vs Fulham - Premier League
  • 10:45 AM - Atalanta vs Hellas Verona - Italian Championship

Sportv

  • 8:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen - German Championship
  • 1:30 PM - Brazil women vs Colombia women - International Friendly
  • 4:00 PM - Criciúma vs São Paulo - Brazilian Championship

Where to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?
Globoplay

  • 11:30 AM - Palmeiras vs Fortaleza - Brazilian Championship
  • 11:30 AM - Flamengo vs Juventude - Brazilian Championship
  • 11:30 AM - Grêmio vs Atlético-GO - Brazilian Championship

CazéTV

  • 5:30 AM - Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund - German Championship
  • 8:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen - German Championship
  • 1:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Cruzeiro - Brazilian Championship

