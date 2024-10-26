Saturday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Saturday, October 26, include the highly anticipated vs match in the Spanish Championship.



Additionally, fans can look forward to various exciting matches from the Brazilian Championship and the Premier League.



Here are the schedules and where to watch today's football games live:

German Championship (Second Division)







3:00 AM - Karlsruher vs Hertha Berlin - Onefootball



3:00 AM - Schalke 04 vs Greuther Furth - Onefootball



3:00 AM - Elversberg vs Hamburg - Onefootball

10:30 AM - Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Kaiserslautern - Onefootball





3:30 AM - Coventry City vs Luton Town - Disney+







4:00 AM - Real Valladolid vs Villarreal - ESPN and Disney+



6:15 AM - Rayo Vallecano vs Alavés - Disney+



8:30 AM - Las Palmas vs Girona - Disney+

11:00 AM - Real Madrid vs Barcelona - Disney+







5:00 AM - Napoli vs Lecce - ESPN 4 and Disney+



8:30 AM - Bologna vs Milan - ESPN 4 and Disney+

10:45 AM - Atalanta vs Hellas Verona - ESPN 2 and Disney+







5:30 AM - Stuttgart vs Holsten Kiel - Onefootball



5:30 AM - RB Leipzig vs Freiburg - Onefootball



5:30 AM - Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund - CazéTV and Onefootball



5:30 AM - St. Pauli vs Wolfsburg - Onefootball

8:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen - Sportv, CazéTV and Onefootball







6:00 AM - Manchester City vs Southampton - ESPN and Disney+



6:00 AM - Aston Villa vs Bournemouth - ESPN 3 and Disney+



6:00 AM - Brighton vs Wolves - Disney+



6:00 AM - Brentford vs Ipswich - Disney+

8:30 AM - Everton vs Fulham - ESPN and Disney+







11:30 AM - Palmeiras vs Fortaleza - Globo and Premiere



11:30 AM - Flamengo vs Juventude - Globo and Premiere



11:30 AM - Grêmio vs Atlético-GO - Globo and Premiere



11:30 AM - Vitória vs Fluminense - Premiere



1:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Cruzeiro - CazéTV and Rede Furacão



2:00 PM - Atlético-MG vs Internacional - Premiere



2:00 PM - RB Bragantino vs Botafogo - Premiere

4:00 PM - Criciúma vs São Paulo - Sportv and Premiere





1:30 PM - Brazil women vs Colombia women - Sportv





The Real Madrid vs Barcelona game will be broadcast live on Disney+ at 11:00 AM.





The Palmeiras vs Fortaleza game will be broadcast live on Globo and Premiere at 11:30 AM.







11:30 AM - Palmeiras vs Fortaleza - Brazilian Championship



11:30 AM - Flamengo vs Juventude - Brazilian Championship

11:30 AM - Grêmio vs Atlético-GO - Brazilian Championship







4:00 AM - Real Valladolid vs Villarreal - Spanish Championship



6:00 AM - Manchester City vs Southampton - Premier League



8:30 AM - Everton vs Fulham - Premier League

10:45 AM - Atalanta vs Hellas Verona - Italian Championship







8:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen - German Championship



1:30 PM - Brazil women vs Colombia women - International Friendly

4:00 PM - Criciúma vs São Paulo - Brazilian Championship







11:30 AM - Palmeiras vs Fortaleza - Brazilian Championship



11:30 AM - Flamengo vs Juventude - Brazilian Championship

11:30 AM - Grêmio vs Atlético-GO - Brazilian Championship







5:30 AM - Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund - German Championship



8:30 AM - Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen - German Championship

1:30 PM - Athletico-PR vs Cruzeiro - Brazilian Championship



English Championship (Second Division)Spanish ChampionshipItalian ChampionshipGerman ChampionshipPremier LeagueBrazilian ChampionshipInternational Women's FriendlyWhere to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona liveWhat time is the Palmeiras vs Fortaleza game?Which football games will be broadcast live today?GloboESPNSportvWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?GloboplayCazéTVSaturday's Football Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live