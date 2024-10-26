Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Austria
Date
10/26/2024 4:01:12 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander van der Bellen on the occasion of his country's National Day.
