Qatar Strongly Condemns Killing Of Lebanese Journalists In Israeli Raid

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the killing and wounding of several Lebanese journalists in a recent Israeli raid targeting their residence in Beirut, considering it to be a part of a pattern of systematic crimes against journalists amid the ongoing war on Gaza; a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law; and a direct assault on freedom, freedom of expression, and the public's right to access information.

In its statement today, the underscored the urgent need to hold the Israeli accountable for this egregious crime and called for swift international action to prevent further attacks on media personnel.

The Ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, and to the governments and peoples of Lebanon, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.