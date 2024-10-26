Iran's State TV: Air Defense Systems Activated Again In Tehran, Other Cities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 26 (KUNA) - The Iranian state TV announced Saturday that the air defense systems were activated again in the capital Teheran and a number of other cities to repel Israeli air attacks.

"The strong explosions that were heard a short while ago in Tehran were due to activation of the Iranian air defenses against Israeli air on three targets outside the city of Tehran," the state TV reported quoting a source at the Iranian Air Defense Forces.

Iran's Fars news agency have reported that a number of Iranian military sites in the capital Tehran were attacked by Israeli occupation in the wee hours of Saturday.

It noted that preliminary reports indicate that a number of military sites in western and southwestern Tehran were targeted by "the Zionist entity" in the assault.

For its part, the Israeli occupation army stated that its warplanes have carried out several airstrikes on "precise military targets in Iran". (Pick up previous)

