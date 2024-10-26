Yoon's Silencing Assault On S Korea's Free Press

(MENAFN- Asia Times) For many living in liberal democracies, the concepts of censorship and chilling effects may seem distant or abstract. Often, these ideas evoke images of authoritarian regimes such as China and North Korea, where the suppression of free speech and the silencing of dissent are pervasive realities.

But not all democracies are immune. As a South Korean journalist, I find it deeply troubling to witness the ongoing erosion of press freedom in my country under President Yoon Suk Yeol. Once a beacon of open and free society, South Korea now confronts increasing threats to fundamental liberties.

Perhaps the most infamous case of media repression under Yoon involves South Korea's major public broadcaster MBC. In September 2022, the network reported that Yoon had insulted the US Congress, applying to the American lawmakers a Korean term that can be translated as“idiots” or“bastards” during a hot-mic sideline conversation at the UN General Assembly.

Although the report was based on verbatim footage and audio from the event, Yoon firmly denied it. The repercussions for MBC were severe: its reporters were barred from accessing the presidential plane and the broadcaster faced significant financial penalties.

The Yoon government's assault on press freedom takes many forms, from defunding public broadcasting to labeling sensitive coverage as“fake news.” But at its core is a strategy of judicial intimidation aimed at journalists and media outlets, often facilitated by prosecutors with ties to Yoon's background as a former prosecutor.

The administration has skillfully weaponized the country's murky libel laws to silence those critical of Yoon, his allies and his family.