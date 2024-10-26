Premier League: Wood's Double Takes Forest To Fifth In The Table

(MENAFN- IANS) Leicester, Oct 26 (IANS) Chris Wood continued his fine form for Nottingham Forest as his two goals helped them to a 3-1 East Midlands derby win over former boss Steve Cooper's Leicester City to go fifth in the table.

Ryan Yates profited from Leicester's failure to clear their lines for the opening goal, curling an effort beyond Mads Hermansen for only his second strike.

The Foxes drew level through Jamie Vardy soon afterwards, though, with the veteran forward rounding off a fine move with a neat finish at the near post, Premier League reports.

But two goals in 13 second-half minutes from Wood sealed Forest's win, the striker finishing brilliantly on the turn before heading home to make it a brace against his former club.

Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said, "He's (Chris wood) done an amazing job. He's very honest and he gives everything on the pitch for us. We are delighted and we want to continue. Chris deserves his plaudits."

The result moves Nott'm Forest to fifth, a point off the top four ahead of this weekend's action, while Leicester remain in 14th.

Nottingham Forest have won back-to-back Premier League matches for the first time since December 2023. They have won four of their nine league matches this season (D4 L1), as many as their final 18 of last term (W4 D4 L10), according to Premiere League stats.