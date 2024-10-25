FXBO Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification For Information Security Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NICOSIA, CYPRUS, October 25, 2024 /Business News / -- FXBO , a leader in innovative software development is proud to announce that it has been awarded the ISO 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS). This certification underscores FXBO's commitment to the highest standards of information security, safeguarding data integrity, and ensuring confidentiality across its operations.The certification, awarded by a leading independent certification body, verifies that FXBO's practices are in full compliance with the stringent requirements set by the ISO 27001:2022 standard. The scope of this certification includes software development, information systems, quality control, data protection, data security on cloud platforms and storage, sales processes, as well as customer and technical support services.This achievement marks a significant milestone for FXBO as it reflects the company's dedication to implementing robust security measures that protect sensitive information from threats, ensuring customers' data remains secure.Commitment to Information Security and Data ProtectionWith the rapid advancements in technology and increasing concerns about data breaches, organizations across the globe are becoming more focused on implementing best practices for information security. The ISO 27001:2022 certification provides a structured framework to protect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information, making it one of the most highly regarded international standards for information security management.FXBO's commitment to these principles is reinforced by its comprehensive risk management strategy, ensuring that potential security risks are effectively identified, assessed, and mitigated. This proactive approach enables the company to provide unparalleled security in software development, data storage, and cloud services, all while delivering the highest quality of customer and technical support.Strengthening Trust with Clients and PartnersAchieving the ISO 27001:2022 certification demonstrates FXBO's unwavering dedication to building and maintaining trust with its clients and partners. By adhering to globally recognized security standards, the company ensures that all operations, from development to customer support, are carried out with the highest level of integrity and security.“This certification is a testament to our team's hard work and our continued focus on information security. We understand the critical importance of protecting our clients' data in today's digital landscape, and we will continue to enhance our security protocols to meet the evolving challenges,” said Dmitriy Petrenko, CEO of FXBO.About FXBOFXBO serves over 200 brokers and boasts more than 370 integrations. The product not only addresses the everyday needs of a brokerage but also adds value by providing user-friendly tools, simple partnership management programs, a client area and a CRM that saves time and money for brokers whilst enabling them to focus on retention and attracting new clients. Highly automated, with the ability to customize just about anything, FXBO is a CRM giant and holds the title of 'The Ultimate Forex CRM' for a reason!Contact InformationFor media inquiries or further information, please contact:

