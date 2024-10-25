Iran's State TV: Strong Explosions Heard Around Tehran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
TEHRAN, Oct 26 (KUNA) - Iran's state TV reported early Saturday hearing strong explosions on the outskirts of the capital Tehran, without specifying the cause or source of the explosions.
The State TV added that the security agencies are investigating the source of these blasts.
Earlier, the Israeli Occupation army announced that its warplanes have carried out several airstrikes on "precise military targets in Iran". (end)
