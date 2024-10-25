Iran's News Agency: Israeli Occupation Attacked Several Iranian Military Sites

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- A number of Iranian military sites in the capital Tehran were attacked by Israeli in the wee hours of Saturday, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

Preliminary reports indicate that a number of military sites in western and southwestern Tehran were targeted by "the Zionist entity" in the assault.

Iran's State TV affirmed that operations at Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad Airport in Tehran are normal and they continue to operate according to the schedule.

Earlier, the Iranian TV announced that strong explosions were heard early Saturday on the outskirts of Tehran, without specifying the cause or source of the explosions.

For its part, the Israeli occupation army stated that its warplanes have carried out several airstrikes on "precise military targets in Iran". (pick up previous)

