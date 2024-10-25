Thinkcarebelieve: Where Are The Missing Children?

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Migrant Children coming through the southern border are being trafficked and sold into slavery.

Austin, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMBARGOED

Article:

Austin, Texas-- President delivered remarks to the press on border security and migrant crime. There are currently 325,000 children missing after coming through the U.S. southern border that were placed with sponsors here in the United States, a number which is growing. When Department of Human Services went to check on them and assigned them follow up appointments, they were nowhere to be found. Americans are asking what has happened to these children. Their arrival into the United States is associated with the sharp influx of illegal immigrants coming into the United States from policy changes by President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris when they took office in January 2020.

President Trump's Presser today:

This is a problem that all of us are going to need to face together. We cannot continue to ignore what is happening to these children. Every minute that goes by, children are being harmed and abused and worse... and it is our U.S. tax dollars that are funding it.

ThinkCareBelieve's Article

ThinkCareBelieve's article includes testimony from two Department of Human Services whistleblowers who testified in front of the Senate about their instructions not to vet sponsors and what happened when the children were gone upon follow-up checks. They describe what is happening from the children's point of view and how they discovered that MS-13 gang members are involved. The article covers explanations from retired Immigrations and Customs Enforcement Director, Tom Homan and how President Trump was asked to do everything he can to find the children once elected. Also included is a first hand report from Dr. Phil upon return from his visit to the border to discuss the situation with Border Control Officers.

President Trump has announced that he will level strict penalties on child and human traffickers and those committing violent migrant crime, including enacting the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives the power to target and dismantle every criminal network on American soil and deport immigrant criminals back to their native country, and if they come back, it's automatically 10 years in jail. President Trump stands with the families of victims of violent migrant crime. He is calling for the death penalty for anyone that kills an American or law enforcement officer.

The Border Patrol Union has officially endorsed President Trump for his support and understanding of the problems. They are entirely grateful to President Trump for his work in what has become a major crisis for America. The article also covers remarks from Sound of Freedom Movie Director Alejandro Monteverde who has a message for Border Czar, Kamala Harris.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve will do its best to accentuate the possibilities for positive outcomes. To find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs to work together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

###

CONTACT: CONTACT: Joanne COMPANY: ThinkCareBelieve EMAIL: ... WEB: thinkcarebelieve.blog