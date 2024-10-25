Border Guards Destroy Russian T-72 Tank, Two Ifvs In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the attack UAVs company Phoenix unit of the Revenge" brigade destroyed a Russian T-72 tank and two infantry fighting vehicles.

The State Border Guard Service announced this and shared a relevant video, according to Ukrinform.

“Border guards destroyed a T-72 tank and damaged another in the Kupiansk sectors,” the report says.

In addition, five invaders were eliminated, and three Russian and two BMP-2s were destroyed.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, border guards in northern Ukraine had discovered and destroyed a Msta-B howitzer that had been used by Russian invaders to fire at the border area.