Border Guards Destroy Russian T-72 Tank, Two Ifvs In Kupiansk Sector
10/25/2024 7:12:44 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the attack UAVs company Phoenix unit of the Revenge" brigade destroyed a Russian T-72 tank and two infantry fighting vehicles.
The State Border Guard Service announced this and shared a relevant video, according to Ukrinform.
“Border guards destroyed a T-72 tank and damaged another in the Kupiansk sectors,” the report says.
In addition, five invaders were eliminated, and three Russian vehicles and two BMP-2s were destroyed.
As Ukrinform earlier reported, border guards in northern Ukraine had discovered and destroyed a Msta-B howitzer that had been used by Russian invaders to fire at the border area.
