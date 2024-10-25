عربي


Man Injured In Landmine Blast In J & K's Poonch

10/25/2024 7:08:02 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- A man was injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

The 40-year-old man, identified as Haneef, was gathering wood on his land in the border belt of the Shahpur area when he accidentally stepped on a landmine, they said.

Haneef sustained injuries in the incident, they said, adding that he has been evacuated and sent to a hospital for treatment.

Kashmir Observer

