عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Unidentified Female Body Recovered Near Aharbal In South Kashmir

Unidentified Female Body Recovered Near Aharbal In South Kashmir


10/25/2024 7:08:01 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified female body was recovered from a nallah near Aharbal area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening, officials said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that locals found the body floating in the Veshow Nallah near Aharbal.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Police and SDRF teams have recovered the body from the nallah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The identity of the woman is being ascertained, and the body was found in a decomposed state, indicating it had been in the water for some time.

He added that police have initiated an investigation, and the body has been shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Read Also Youth Found Dead In Central Kashmir's Budgam Unidentified Male Body Recovered From River Jhelum In Srinagar

Notably, a cab driver and a woman from Srinagar went missing in the same area on September 30 this year.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN25102024000215011059ID1108819404


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search