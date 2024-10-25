Unidentified Female Body Recovered Near Aharbal In South Kashmir
Date
10/25/2024 7:08:01 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An unidentified female body was recovered from a nallah near Aharbal area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Friday evening, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that locals found the body floating in the Veshow Nallah near Aharbal.
He said that Police and SDRF teams have recovered the body from the nallah.
The identity of the woman is being ascertained, and the body was found in a decomposed state, indicating it had been in the water for some time.
He added that police have initiated an investigation, and the body has been shifted to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.
Notably, a cab driver and a woman from Srinagar went missing in the same area on September 30 this year.
