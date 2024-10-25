Rescue Social CEO Fights For Justice For Those Wronged By Hollywood Figure

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) California, US, 25th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Christina Taft, CEO of Rescue Social Inc., has taken a bold step in advocating for those wronged by powerful figures in Hollywood. Filing a case in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Taft v. Paul Barresi and Adam Waldman, Case No. 5:24-cv-01930-TJH-DTB ), Taft is calling for protections for witnesses and former clients, particularly in the entertainment industry, where coercion and intimidation often go unchecked.

The complaint alleges that fixers Paul Barresi and Adam Waldman engaged in a scheme to manipulate and intimidate individuals within the film, music, and arts sectors. Taft, an entrepreneur, videographer, and humanitarian from Hawaii, claims the defendants' actions have harmed witnesses, former clients, competitors, and herself, causing emotional distress and professional damage.

Advocating for Justice and Integrity in the Arts

Christina Taft, whose family has long-standing ties to Hollywood's Golden Era, has dedicated her career to public safety and the protection of vulnerable individuals in the arts. Her organization, Rescue Social Inc., works to create transparency and accountability across various industries, including film and music, where the power dynamics often leave smaller players vulnerable.

In the lawsuit, Taft alleges that Barresi and Waldman orchestrated a series of unlawful actions designed to silence witnesses and suppress testimony. This scheme, which allegedly began in April 2020 and continued into 2024, involved harassment, exploitation of audio recordings, and financial manipulation. The impact on Taft's work-especially her efforts to improve public safety systems in entertainment-has been significant.

Calling for Legislative Change

In addition to seeking relief for herself and others affected, Taft is advocating for new legislation in California to protect individuals from harassment and coercion. She is pushing for laws that mirror those already in place in New York, which offer stronger protections for witnesses and small businesses facing intimidation related to legal proceedings.

“We need to protect those who stand up for the truth, especially in industries where power and influence can silence important voices,” said Taft. Through this case, she aims to raise awareness about the lack of protections for witnesses and drive changes in California law that will benefit many.

Championing Public Safety After Personal Loss

Taft's commitment to public safety is deeply personal. After losing her mother, Victoria Taft, a former socialite and model, in the devastating 2018 Paradise, California wildfire, Taft became passionate about improving safety systems for individuals in high-risk situations. Through Rescue Social, she works with interns from Chicago and other collaborators to analyze cases and implement solutions that protect people in the arts from harassment and exploitation.

Taft hopes this case will shine a light on the ongoing challenges faced by individuals in the entertainment industry and spur much-needed reforms.

Seeking Accountability

Taft's lawsuit also demands accountability from Barresi and Waldman for their actions, which allegedly caused lasting harm to individuals within the entertainment sector. The case is currently pending in the U.S. District Court, Central District of California, Eastern Division. A trial date has not yet been set.

More information about the complaint can be found here .

