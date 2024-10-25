US Election: US A 'Garbage Can For The World...Millions Pouring In,' Trump's Alarming Warning About Immigration Crisis

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Former US President & presidential nominee Donald intensified his immigration rhetoric, describing the United States as“like a garbage can for the world” due to its current border policies.

At an Arizona rally, which took place less than two weeks before Election Day, Trump underscored his long-standing focus on immigration as a central theme of campaign.

During his address, Trump claimed that the US has become a dumping ground for migrants, asserting,“They unleashed an of migrant gangs waging a campaign of violence.” He emphasized his belief that the influx of undocumented immigrants is contributing to a rise in crime, a point he has reiterated throughout his campaign.“You got millions of people pouring in,” he declared.“And we are just not going to let it all happen.”

Trump's comments included a familiar refrain, as he falsely insisted that armed migrants had taken over Times Square in New York City, further portraying the US as an“occupied country”. This inflammatory rhetoric was accompanied by his derogatory characterization of journalists as“the enemy of the people.”

In addition to his immigration focus, Trump escalated his attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris, labeling her“stupid” and questioning her intellect.

The former president's rhetoric aims to galvanize his base by framing immigration as a critical issue that threatens the fabric of American society.

With Election Day approaching, Trump 's strategy highlights his reliance on fear-based messaging regarding immigration and crime, aiming to resonate with voters concerned about safety and national sovereignty.