US Election 2024: Donald Trump Surprises Town Hall Audience With A Call, Asks Vance, 'How Brilliant Is Donald J. Trump?'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance took the stage to answer questions from undecided voters at a town hall hosted by NewsNation at Detroit, Michigan. The event focused on the plans and objectives a potential second administration would prioritize. However, an unexpected call from former President Donald Trump changed the atmosphere of the town hall.

During the session, Trump phoned in, catching the audience off guard and lightening the tone with a playful question:“How brilliant is Donald J. Trump?”

Vance responded with a laugh,“This is supposed to be undecided voters. I would hope that I have your vote of all people.” Vance added,“Sir, of course, you're very brilliant, and we both agree that it's important to have very smart people running our government.” When Trump followed up, asking about Vice President Kamala Harris 's brilliance, Vance replied diplomatically,“That's a tough one.” Trump interjected with,“Don't say it. We don't need any more. We're doing just fine.”

Trump went on to praise Vance, stating he's doing a“fantastic job” and expressing strong approval of his running mate's performance.

Vance was asked multiple times about his preparedness to assume the presidency if Trump were unable to serve. Vance quickly shifted the focus back to Trump, assuring the audience that he is "as healthy as an ox" and fully capable of completing a full term if re-elected to the White House.

Vance dismissed the concerns, asserting,“There's no chance that he's not going to be able to complete a full four-year term. I think he's going to do it. He's going to do it with a ton of energy.”

Vance pointed to Trump's active campaign schedule as evidence, stating,“Just look at the campaign schedule that Donald Trump has kept compared to his Democratic opponents. He's doing like three public events for every event Kamala Harris has done.”