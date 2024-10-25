Dollar Strengthens Against Real Amid Fiscal Concerns And U.S. Election Buzz

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The dollar gained ground against the Brazilian real on Friday, October 25, 2024. This upward trend occurred despite a quiet economic calendar in Brazil and abroad.



The domestic fiscal situation and the upcoming U.S. remained key focal points for investors. The U.S. currency closed the trading session at R$ 5.7051 ($1.02), marking a 0.75% increase.



Over the week, the dollar recorded a modest gain of 0.11%. This performance aligned with global trends, as the DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, rose by 0.26%.



Several factors influenced the dollar's movement today. Weak commodity prices, anticipation surrounding the U.S. elections, and ongoing uncertainties about Brazil's fiscal scenario all played a role.



The domestic financial market remained cautious about fiscal matters, especially given the day's sparse economic data. Investors continue to express concern over the government's promises to curb spending.







These measures aim to comply with fiscal framework rules and control debt trajectory. Despite reassuring statements from authorities on Thursday, unease persists in the market.

Concerns Over Fiscal Policy

Renato Gomes, director of the Financial System Organization at the Central Bank, highlighted several worrying aspects of the government's fiscal policy. He noted that recent developments in this area have alarmed the market.



Gomes pointed out the projected increase in state-owned companies' deficits through accelerated investments outside the fiscal framework.



The market's anxiety about the government potentially missing its zero-deficit target for 2025 was also addressed by Gomes.



Speaking at a Bank of America event in Washington, he emphasized that the Central Bank 's interest rate decisions remain focused on bringing inflation precisely to the 3% target.



On the international front, the U.S. presidential race continues to capture attention. Analysts suggest that a victory for former President Donald Trump could negatively impact the Brazilian currency.



Trump's economic promises are viewed as potentially inflationary, which could keep U.S. interest rates higher for longer.



This scenario might further strengthen the dollar in upcoming trading sessions. It reinforces expectations of gradual monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, potentially boosting Treasury yields.



In short, as the global economic landscape evolves, investors will closely monitor these developments and their impact on currency markets.

