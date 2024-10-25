Mozambique’S Democracy In Turmoil: Frelimo Wins Amid Controversy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo, has secured another term in power, sparking controversy and protests. Daniel Chapo, Frelimo's candidate, won the presidency with over 70% of the votes.



The National Election Commission announced these results on October 24, 2024. Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, backed by the Podemos party, finished second with about 20% of the votes.



Mondlane has contested the results, alleging widespread fraud. His claims have ignited protests across urban centers. Frelimo also increased its parliamentary majority, winning 195 out of 250 seats.



However, the low voter turnout of 44.5% raises concerns about public engagement in the electoral process. International observers, including the European Union mission, reported irregularities during vote counting.



They noted alterations in results at local and district levels. The Catholic Church in Mozambique has also denounced "gross fraud" in the voting process.







Protests have erupted in several cities, with demonstrators burning tires and tearing down election posters. Police have responded with tear gas and, in some cases, live ammunition.

Mozambique's Political Turmoil

These clashes have resulted in injuries and at least one reported death in Nampula. The situation worsened following the assassination of two opposition figures on October 19.



These murders have heightened tensions and fueled suspicions of political violence. Daniel Chapo, set to become Mozambique 's fifth president, faces significant challenges.



At 47, he will be the first president born after independence. Chapo must address the ongoing Islamist insurgency in the north and manage partnerships with international energy companies.



Mozambique continues to struggle with a large debt burden and worsening climate shocks. These issues compound the political instability following the contested election.



The Catholic bishops have called for a transparent recount of votes and suggested forming a government of national unity.



As Chapo prepares to take office in January 2025, Mozambique stands at a crossroads. The rejection of election results by the opposition threatens social stability.



The coming weeks will be crucial for Mozambique's democratic future. The country must navigate this political crisis to maintain stability and shape its political landscape.

