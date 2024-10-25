Chance Of Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 By Year-End At Less Than 10%
Date
10/25/2024 7:00:13 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The chances that the price of %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) will reach $100,000 U.S. by the end of this year are now less than 10%, according to trades being made in the options market.
With Bitcoin’s price currently at $68,000 U.S., the options market is placing a very low probability of the largest Cryptocurrency hitting the $100,000 U.S. milestone in 2024.
The options market currently places the odds of bitcoin reaching $100,000 U.S. by year’s end at 9.58%, according to data from Deribit Metrics.
Options are derivative contracts that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to purchase or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date.
Many crypto bulls continue to hold out hope that Bitcoin will rally to $100,000 U.S.
However, since peaking at an all-time high of just under $74,000 U.S. in March of this year, the largest %Cryptocurrency by market capitalization has traded lower or sideways.
The price of Bitcoin has struggled ever since the cryptocurrency underwent a halving event in April of this year that reduced the available supply of BTC by 50%.
Some analysts and options traders are now saying that it would be more realistic for Bitcoin to end the year around $80,000 U.S. should a rally in the crypto be reignited in coming weeks.
One potential catalyst for Bitcoin could be the U.S. election onNov. 5. A presidential win by Donald Trump, who is supportive of crypto, would be seen as a bullish indicator for Bitcoin.
The options market currently suggest a possible 22% price swing in either direction for Bitcoin by the end of December.
At $68,000 U.S., Bitcoin’s price has risen 54% so far in 2024, outpacing equities.
MENAFN25102024007606016353ID1108819305
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.