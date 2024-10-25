Chance Of Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 By Year-End At Less Than 10%

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The chances that the price of %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) will reach $100,000 U.S. by the end of this year are now less than 10%, according to trades being made in the options market.

With Bitcoin’s price currently at $68,000 U.S., the options is placing a very low probability of the largest hitting the $100,000 U.S. milestone in 2024.

The options market currently places the odds of reaching $100,000 U.S. by year’s end at 9.58%, according to data from Deribit Metrics.

Options are derivative contracts that give the purchaser the right but not the obligation to purchase or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date.

Many crypto bulls continue to hold out hope that Bitcoin will rally to $100,000 U.S.

However, since peaking at an all-time high of just under $74,000 U.S. in March of this year, the largest %Cryptocurrency by market capitalization has traded lower or sideways.

The price of Bitcoin has struggled ever since the cryptocurrency underwent a halving event in April of this year that reduced the available supply of BTC by 50%.

Some analysts and options traders are now saying that it would be more realistic for Bitcoin to end the year around $80,000 U.S. should a rally in the crypto be reignited in coming weeks.

One potential catalyst for Bitcoin could be the U.S. election onNov. 5. A presidential win by Donald Trump, who is supportive of crypto, would be seen as a bullish indicator for Bitcoin.

The options market currently suggest a possible 22% price swing in either direction for Bitcoin by the end of December.

At $68,000 U.S., Bitcoin’s price has risen 54% so far in 2024, outpacing equities.