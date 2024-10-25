SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Caleres, Inc. - CAL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Caleres, Inc. ("Caleres" or the "Company")
(NYSE: CAL ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle
Peyton at [email protected]
or 646-581-9980, ext.
7980.
The investigation concerns whether Caleres and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On September 12, 2024, Caleres issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Among other items,
Caleres reported sales of only $683.3 million, representing a decline of 1.8% year-on-year and missing analyst expectations. Caleres also lowered its guidance for fiscal year 2024.
On this news, Caleres's stock price fell $7.02 per share, or 18.85%, to close at $30.23 per share on September 12, 2024.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
