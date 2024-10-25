Digital Turbine To Host Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call On November 6, 2024, At 6:00Pm ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Digital Turbine, (Nasdaq: APPS ), a global mobile company,

announced it will host a call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2025 second quarter results and operating progress on Wednesday, November 6th, at 6:00pm ET/1:30pm PT. The call, hosted by Digital Turbine's Chief Executive Officer Bill Stone and Chief Financial Officer Barrett Garrison, can be accessed via webcast link: . The call can also be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 in the United States (or 412-317-6061 from international locations) and entering access code 4716696. A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Digital Turbine's website . The webcast will be archived for a period of one year.

For those unable to join the live call, a playback will be available through November 13th, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States or 412-317-0088 from international locations, passcode 9360917.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers. Our end-to-end platform uniquely simplifies its partners' ability to supercharge their awareness, acquisition, and monetization – connecting them with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. For additional information visit .

Digital Turbine

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

Digital Turbine

[email protected]

SOURCE Digital Turbine, Inc.

