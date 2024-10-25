Tevogen Bio Provides Additional Guidance On Introduction Of T Cell Therapy For Oncology And Specialty Care Therapeutic Areas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARREN, N.J., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio (“Tevogen” or“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious and cancers, today provided additional guidance on the first clinical product of the company's proprietary ExacTcellTM technology, TVGN 489, designed to treat SARS-CoV-2 infections in immunocompromised oncology patients, and a subgroup of patients with post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 (PASC).



Tevogen Bio's recently shared forecast reflects its business plan of market entry by the end of 2026.

“The rapid and cost-effective development of TVGN 489, achieved at a fraction of industry norms, strengthens my confidence in Tevogen's innovative business model,” remarked Ryan Saadi, MD, MPH, Founder and CEO of Tevogen Bio, Nobel Peace Prize nominee, inventor of ExacTcell.“The positive clinical trial underscores TVGN 489's potential, and it is my personal commitment that the company will do everything in its power to speed up the development process. I am pleased that the company was able to make progress to bridge any information gap and look forward to sharing other achievements in the coming weeks, particularly on the progress of Tevogen.AI.”

Pipeline



TVGN 489:



Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with B cell hematologic cancer

[part of Tevogen Bio Oncology forecast]



Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with other cancers

[part of Tevogen Bio Oncology forecast]



SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients under treatment for rheumatoid arthritis



SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients under treatment for and psoriatic arthritis

Treatment of Long COVID [part of Tevogen Bio Specialty Care forecast]

TVGN 920: Cervical cancer prevention

TVGN 930: EBV-associated lymphomas

TVGN 960: Mouth and throat cancer TVGN 601: Multiple sclerosis

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics to treat infectious disease and cancers, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and numerous pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of experienced industry leaders and scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen's leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

