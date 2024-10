Fairfax Announces Conference Call

A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 15, 2024. The replay may be accessed at (866) 405-7293 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0605 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.