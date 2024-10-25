Proqr Announces Closing Of Underwritten Public Offering And Concurrent Private Placement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEIDEN, the Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (“ProQR”), a company dedicated to changing lives through transformative RNA therapies based on its proprietary AxiomerTM RNA editing platform, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten of 18,000,000 ordinary shares (the“Offering”) at a public offering price of $3.50 per share, for total gross proceeds of $63.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by ProQR. All of the shares in the Offering were sold by ProQR.

In addition, ProQR today announced the closing of its previously announced concurrent private placement of 3,523,538 ordinary shares to Eli Lilly and Company, in a separately negotiated transaction, at a price per share equal to the public offering price (the“Private Placement”). The total gross proceeds of the Private Placement were approximately $12.3 million. The ordinary shares sold in the Private Placement were not subject to any underwriting discounts or commissions.

Evercore ISI, Cantor, Raymond James and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as joint lead bookrunning managers for the Offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form F-3 relating to the Offering (including the accompanying prospectus) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on September 30, 2024 and was declared effective on October 10, 2024. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the Offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from: Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200 or by email at ...; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022 or by email at .... You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC's website at

The ordinary shares sold in the Private Placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction's securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions' securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called AxiomerTM, which uses a cell's own editing machinery called ADAR to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for both rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on its unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies ProQR is growing its pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

