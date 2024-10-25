Cboe Global Markets Declares Fourth-Quarter 2024 Dividend

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth-quarter 2024 dividend is payable on December 13, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 29, 2024.

