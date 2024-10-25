Cboe Global Markets Declares Fourth-Quarter 2024 Dividend
Date
10/25/2024 4:46:00 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024. The fourth-quarter 2024 dividend is payable on December 13, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 29, 2024.
About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit .
|
Cboe Media Contacts
|
|
Cboe Analyst Contact
|
Angela Tu
|
Tim Cave
|
|
Kenneth Hill, CFA
|
+1-646-856-8734
|
+44 (0) 7593-506-719
|
|
+1-312-786-7559
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
[email protected]
CBOE-C
CBOE-OE
Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.
SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN25102024003732001241ID1108819203
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.