Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), October 25, 2024 , 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below.

Vestal Point Capital

On October 23, 2024, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Vestal Point Capital following an acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights. Based on the notification, Vestal Point Capital holds 3,000,688 voting rights, representing 8.03% of the total number of voting rights on October 9, 2024 (37,389,015).

The notification dated October 22, 2024 contains the following information: