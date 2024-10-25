Betterinvestingtm Magazine Update On Merck (MRK) And Ball (BALL)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TROY, Mich., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Merck & Co.

(NYSE: MRK ) as its "Stock to Study" and Ball Corp

(NYSE: BALL ) as its "Undervalued Stock" in the January 2025 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

The organization remains concerned about the number of Americans who are investing for the future. "Too many Americans hesitate to invest, waiting for what they believe is the perfect moment, such as after the election, or for other reasons, missing out on the benefits of compounding. With Halloween less than a week away, it's a reminder that those who take part, reap the rewards," said Ken Zendel, CEO of the National Association of Investors (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

To help investors get started, the National Association of Investors has launched a free eLearning course entitled Stock Investing Basics available for anyone who desires to learn at

Explore the January 2025 issue of BetterInvesting Magazine for more education as well as details about the latest stocks recommended for study by the Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee. Non-members can utilize the limited, trial version of the BetterInvesting online stock selection and analysis tools to study the investment potential of both Merck & Co. as well as Ball Corp. by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; Anne Nichols, CFA; and Dan Rutter, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors. They are not to be considered as endorsed or recommended for purchase by NAIC/BetterInvesting. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

Investors should conduct their own review and analysis of any company of interest using the Stock Selection Guide before making an investment decision.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvestingTM, a national

501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of InvestorsTM (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit

