Globaledgemarkets And Netweb Software Partner To Accelerate AI Transformation For Small And Mid-Size Enterprises

The partnership leverages AI-agentic solutions and digital transformation expertise to unlock new efficiencies, automation, and growth.

- Ankit Shah, Head of Global Sales and GrowthNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GlobalEdgeMarkets (GEM), a global leader in digital and AI transformation consulting, and NetWeb Software, an innovator in AI-based automation and enterprise technology solutions, are excited to announce a strategic partnership focused on delivering AI-led digital transformation services for small and mid-size enterprises.This partnership combines GEM's extensive AI strategy and digital innovation expertise with NetWeb Software's advanced AI agentic solutions , designed to modernize legacy systems, integrate automation, and drive scalable growth. Together, they provide enterprises with transformative AI solutions tailored to the demands of a rapidly changing digital economy.A New Era of AI TransformationAs enterprises face increasing pressure to evolve and innovate, the need for integrated, AI-driven solutions becomes critical. Through this partnership, GEM and NetWeb Software empower organizations to leverage agentic AI to optimize operations, automate complex processes, and make more informed, data-driven decisions.“Our partnership with GEM allows us to bring AI-based innovation to a broader audience of businesses,” said Maulik Bhansali, CEO of NetWeb Software.“By combining our expertise in automation and AI agentic solutions with GEM's strategic insights, we're enabling companies to unlock new levels of efficiency and productivity.”Why Small to Mid-Size Enterprises Must Embrace AI TransformationFor small to mid-size enterprises (SMEs), staying competitive in today's fast-evolving landscape requires adapting to AI-driven transformations. AI solutions increase operational efficiency and unlock insights that help SMEs make more informed, strategic decisions.As larger corporations rapidly adopt AI, SMEs risk falling behind unless they leverage these technologies. By investing in AI-driven automation and agentic AI solutions, SMEs can streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth, ensuring they remain agile and competitive in their markets.Transformational AI Services for Sustainable GrowthKey offerings of the GEM and NetWeb Software partnership include:AI Transformation Strategy: Aligning AI initiatives with core business goals to maximize ROI.AI-Based Automation: Using AI to streamline workflows, reduce operational costs, and improve efficiency.Agentic AI for Enhanced Decision-Making: Empowering businesses with autonomous decision-making capabilities that adapt in real-time.Legacy System Modernization: Leveraging AI to modernize outdated systems and drive forward-looking solutions.Driving Innovation Across IndustriesWith significant expertise across healthcare, finance, eCommerce, travel/transportation, professional services, and supply chain sectors, the GEM-NetWeb Software partnership delivers tailored AI-agentic solutions to address industry-specific challenges. This approach ensures organizations can scale AI solutions that adapt to each sector's unique needs, positioning them as leaders in the AI-driven economy.“This partnership is about helping businesses of all sizes leverage the full potential of AI,” said Ankit Shah, Head of Global Sales and Business Development at NetWeb Software.“Integrating agentic AI into business models enables enterprises to future-proof their operations and maintain a competitive edge.”About GlobalEdgeMarkets (GEM)GlobalEdgeMarkets (GEM) is a leading provider of AI-driven digital transformation services, helping enterprises achieve business growth by integrating advanced technologies and digital strategies that drive agility, scalability, and operational excellence.About NetWeb SoftwareNetWeb Software is a global leader in AI-based automation and enterprise solutions, delivering innovative digital transformation services to SMBs and Fortune 500 companies. Focusing on AI-agentic solutions and technology modernization, NetWeb Software is committed to shaping the future of business through advanced, adaptable technology.

