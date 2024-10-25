M&T Bank Corporation To Participate In The Bancanalysts Association Of Boston Conference
Date
10/25/2024
BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB ) will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston conference being held in Boston, MA. Representatives of
M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on November 8, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. (ET).
The conference will take place at The Langham Boston. A LINK to the webcast will be available at
. The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.
About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by
M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit .
Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation
