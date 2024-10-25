M&T Bank Corporation To Participate In The Bancanalysts Association Of Boston Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2024 -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB) will participate in the BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference being held in Boston, MA. Representatives of

M&T are scheduled to deliver a presentation to investors and analysts on November 8, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. (ET).

The conference will take place at The Langham Boston.

. The webcast may contain material information as well as forward-looking information, and cautionary statements regarding such forward-looking information will be available on the webcast link.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by

M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit .



Investor Contact:

Brian Klock

(716) 842-5138

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

